On Friday, the South Korean stock market concluded a three-day winning streak, during which the KOSPI had gained over 60 points or 2.2 percent, achieving a 30-month closing high. The KOSPI now hovers just below the 2,785-point mark and is anticipated to remain stagnant as trading begins on Monday.The global outlook for Asian markets appears weak, with declines in oil and technology stocks anticipated to negatively impact performance. European markets experienced a downturn, while U.S. markets were mixed and flat, suggesting that Asian markets may see varied results.On Friday, the KOSPI recorded modest losses due to declines across financial shares, technology stocks, and automobile producers.The index fell by 23.37 points, or 0.83 percent, closing at 2,784.26. Trading volume totaled 617.53 million shares, valued at 14.12 trillion won, with 577 stocks declining and 296 gaining.Key movers included Shinhan Financial, which eased 0.10 percent, and KB Financial, which dropped 2.72 percent. Hana Financial shed 0.50 percent, Samsung Electronics weakened by 1.96 percent, Samsung SDI fell by 0.77 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.09 percent, and SK Hynix declined 1.47 percent. Naver rose 0.24 percent, LG Chem dropped 1.66 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 4.56 percent, S-Oil fell 0.44 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 5.70 percent, POSCO retreated 1.21 percent, SK Telecom gained 1.95 percent, KEPCO plunged 4.08 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor decreased 1.93 percent, and Kia Motors slumped 2.07 percent.Wall Street’s performance on Friday was tentative as the major averages opened lower and finished mixed, with minimal changes.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent, closing at 39,150.33. The NASDAQ Composite decreased by 32.24 points or 0.18 percent to end at 17,689.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 8.55 points or 0.16 percent to close at 5,464.62.For the shortened trading week, the Dow rose 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent, with the NASDAQ remaining nearly unchanged.The uneven trading on Wall Street reflected traders’ assessments of recent market activities, particularly noting that the NASDAQ and S&P 500 had reached new record intraday highs before softening.Investors also monitored Nvidia (NVDA) shares, as the company, a key market driver, saw its stock drop by 3.2 percent on Friday after momentarily surpassing Microsoft (MSFT) as the world’s most valuable public company.Economically, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales in the U.S. fell roughly in line with expectations in May. The Conference Board’s separate report indicated that leading U.S. economic indicators declined more than anticipated last month.Oil futures closed lower on Friday, influenced by concerns over the global oil demand outlook and the strength of the U.S. dollar. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July slipped $0.56 or 0.7 percent to $80.73 a barrel for the week, but gained 3 percent overall.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com