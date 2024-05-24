The South Korean stock market has experienced a decline over three consecutive sessions, losing over 20 points or 0.8 percent in total. As a result, the KOSPI is currently just above the 2,720 mark and may continue this losing trend into Friday.The global forecast for Asian markets remains weak due to ongoing concerns about interest rates. While European markets remained mixed and relatively flat, U.S. markets saw declines, and it is expected that Asian markets will follow the U.S. markets’ lead.On Thursday, the KOSPI saw minimal decline as losses in financial and energy sectors were balanced by mixed results in technology, chemical, and automobile stocks. The index dipped by 1.65 points or 0.06 percent to close at 2,721.81. Trading volume was 421.6 million shares, valued at 11.3 trillion won. Out of the traded stocks, 530 recorded losses and 349 achieved gains.Major active stocks included Shinhan Financial, which fell by 0.63 percent; KB Financial dropped by 2.28 percent; and Hana Financial decreased by 1.61 percent. In contrast, Samsung Electronics gained 0.77 percent; LG Electronics slightly increased by 0.10 percent; and SK Hynix saw a rise of 1.16 percent. However, Samsung SDI dropped by 0.73 percent, Naver by 0.27 percent, Lotte Chemical by 2.66 percent, and others like S-Oil, SK Innovation, and POSCO also faced losses.In the U.S., markets faced declines as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 605.78 points or 1.53 percent to settle at 39,065.26. The NASDAQ decreased by 65.51 points or 0.39 percent, ending at 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 fell by 39.17 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 5,267.84.Initially, Wall Street saw some strength driven by tech stocks, especially following impressive quarterly results and positive guidance from Nvidia (NVDA). However, the buying interest diminished as ongoing concerns over interest rates overshadowed the market, particularly after the Federal Reserve’s slightly hawkish minutes from Wednesday.Adding to the interest rate concerns, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.Oil prices also settled lower on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session due to concerns about demand and an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July declined by $0.70 or 0.9 percent to $76.87 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com