Kraft Heinz Co. confirmed its financial forecasts for 2024 while releasing its first-quarter results on Wednesday. The company continues to project adjusted earnings between $3.01 and $3.07 per share and anticipates an organic net sales growth ranging from 0 to 2 percent for the 2024 fiscal year.A group of 19 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted that the company would report average earnings of $3.04 per share and a revenue increase of 0.7 percent, equating to $26.83 billion for the year. These analyses typically exclude any irregularities or exceptional items.Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved a recurring quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. This will be payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders registered as of June 6, 2024.