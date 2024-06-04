Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) announced the release of two exclusive limited-edition sauces, Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli, available starting today at Walmart and Target stores across the United States.The Black Garlic Ranch, exclusively available at Walmart, offers a unique and smooth flavor profile by blending the rich, deep taste of black garlic with the creamy texture of ranch. On the other hand, the Harissa Aioli, exclusive to Target, combines smoky roasted red pepper with a spicy kick, incorporating global culinary influences.This launch represents HEINZ’s first transition of restaurant-tested, fan-favorite flavors to retail, following a trial of six globally-inspired sauces at select restaurants last year. According to the company, Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli are the first products to undergo in-restaurant testing before their nationwide retail debut.Katie Peterson, Director of HEINZ Innovation at Kraft Heinz, commented, “Last summer, social media was abuzz when we tested our limited-edition ‘sauce drops’ in a few prominent restaurant chains around the country. Our feed was inundated with positive reactions from fans who loved the sauces and others eagerly wanting to try them. Observing the overwhelming enthusiasm—especially for Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli—we realized we needed to bring these products to store shelves nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com