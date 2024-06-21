Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) has announced its new ‘Patriotic’ Star-Spangled Sweetness Collection, which includes three special doughnut flavors. Among these, the Firework and Cotton Candy Sparkle varieties are freshly introduced.The Firework Cookies & Kreme Doughnut features an unglazed shell filled with cookie-infused cream, hand-dipped in red icing, and adorned with a blue icing swirl and a small rocket-shaped candy. On the other hand, the Cotton Candy Sparkle Doughnut is hand-dipped in blue icing, sprinkled with cotton candy sugar, and embellished with white and red buttercream dollops.Rounding off the patriotic collection is the Freedom Flag Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing, accentuated with red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.These specialty doughnuts are available for purchase at Krispy Kreme locations in a convenient 6-count box, with online ordering options also provided.On July 4, Krispy Kreme will offer a complimentary doughnut to customers who wear red, white, and blue attire.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com