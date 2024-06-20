Kroger Co. (KR) has reported its first-quarter earnings, showing a decline from the previous year but nonetheless surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.The company’s net income for the quarter was $947 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $962 million, or $1.32 per share, in the same period last year.When excluding special items, Kroger Co. posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion, or $1.43 per share.Analysts, on average, had projected earnings of $1.34 per share, based on data from Thomson Reuters. These forecasts typically exclude one-time items.The company’s revenue for the quarter saw a slight increase of 0.2%, reaching $45.27 billion, up from $45.17 billion the previous year.### Kroger Co. First-Quarter Earnings Summary (GAAP):- **Net Income**: $947 million vs. $962 million last year- **Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: $1.29 vs. $1.32 last year- **Revenue**: $45.27 billion vs. $45.17 billion last year### Guidance:- **Full-Year EPS Guidance**: $4.30 – $4.50The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com