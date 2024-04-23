Kuehne + Nagel International, a Swiss-based transportation and logistics firm, has revealed a 40% decline in its first-quarter earnings, dropping to 278 million Swiss Francs from the previous year’s 462 million francs.The company’s EBIT, a critical measure of earnings, slipped 39% from the previous year to 376 million francs, while EBITDA experienced a 28% year-over-year decrease, arriving at 576 million francs.The company’s net turnover came in at 5.51 billion francs, representing an 18% decline from the previous year’s value of 6.75 billion francs. Kuehne + Nagel acknowledges that overall, results have declined, impacted by unfavourable exchange rate variations of 3% compared to the previous year.Stefan Paul, Kuehne + Nagel CEO, remarked, “In a challenging environment, Kuehne + Nagel has entered the 2024 business year with solid but lower year-over-year results. Our concentration on efficiency and streamlined infrastructures enabled us to diminish per unit costs by 12% in Sea Logistics and 14% in Air Logistics. Thanks to the elimination of the regional structure, we have established the groundwork for additional growth and facilitated more direct customer contact globally.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com