In the fourth quarter of 2023, KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) reported a net operating loss of $12.2 million, which equates to $0.63 per share. This marked a substantial reversal from the same period in 2022 when the company reported net earnings of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share.Haveing said that, when looking at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, it stood at $2.3 million in comparison to $4.5 million in the previous year.Next, the company’s overall revenue, deriving from continuing operations, experienced a 13% decline in the final quarter of 2023, falling from $36.0 million in 2022 to $31.5 million.In terms of future financial performance, KVH Industries, Inc. projects that their revenue for 2024 will be within the range of $125 million to $135 million. Meanwhile, they anticipate their adjusted EBITDA to be between $11 million and $17 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com