Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), a leading provider of technology infrastructure services, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) to enhance the development, implementation, and utilization of AI-powered insights and business outcomes.The partnership aims to help clients harness the potential of generative AI across various sectors. Utilizing Kyndryl’s AI-powered open integration platform, Kyndryl Bridge, the collaboration will support the comprehensive lifecycle of AI development and application in practical business contexts for customers utilizing NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing and software.Moreover, Kyndryl will leverage its domain and industry expertise through Kyndryl Consult to expedite the process for clients to test, validate, and deploy generative AI solutions. This will facilitate rapid application deployment and improve operational efficiency.This strategic partnership offers an essential blend of technology and services for customers seeking to scale generative AI solutions swiftly, maintaining a competitive edge within their industries. By integrating Kyndryl’s extensive knowledge with NVIDIA’s advanced technologies, clients will access valuable expertise necessary for adopting and scaling AI initiatives.To further expedite the implementation of generative AI within critical IT operations, Kyndryl plans to utilize the NVIDIA NeMo platform and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices. These tools will address both common and industry-specific use cases, including customer support, IT operations automation, fraud prevention, and real-time analytics.Additionally, Kyndryl is enhancing its Kyndryl Bridge platform and AIOps services with generative AI capabilities. By leveraging NVIDIA NIM, the company aims to streamline and accelerate the deployment of generative AI across network and application management.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com