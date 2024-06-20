On Thursday, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX) announced that the FDA has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KYV-101. This approval authorizes the use of KYV-101 in treating stiff-person syndrome as part of Kyverna’s Phase 2, open-label KYSA-8 clinical trial.KYV-101 is a fully human anti-CD19 CAR T-cell product aimed at treating patients with B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. It is currently being evaluated in sponsored, open-label Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 trials focusing on rheumatology and neurology.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com