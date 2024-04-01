Xcell Biosciences Inc. recently announced the enhancement of its research partnership with Labcorp. The extended collaboration will see Labcorp engaging in the beta program for Xcellbio’s clinical production line of AVATAR devices. Additionally, Labcorp has upped its strategic investment in Xcellbio.Maryland Franklin, Labcorp’s vice president and enterprise head of cell and gene therapy, expressed admiration for the Xcellbio team’s commitment to enhancing the development and production of cell and gene therapies. Franklin, who has now joined Xcellbio’s board as an observer, has been working closely with the team for several years.Moreover, the extended partnership means Labcorp’s preclinical oncology site located in Ann Arbor, Michigan will now become a beta site for the AVATAR Foundry system.For more health-related news like this, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com