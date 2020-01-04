ECB President Lagarde may kick off the year with smart caution. German stimulus may allow her to present a more hawkish stance. The strategic review may end in a dovish twist late in the year. “I’m neither a dove nor a hawk, and my ambition is to be this owl” – Christine Lagarde, President of the European […] The post Lagarde three acts as ECB head in 2020 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

