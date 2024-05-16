Labcorp Unveils Groundbreaking First-Trimester Preeclampsia Screening TestLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), widely recognized as Labcorp, has introduced an innovative first-trimester preeclampsia screening test now available in the United States. This pioneering test is designed to evaluate the risk of preeclampsia before 34 weeks of pregnancy, offering substantial benefits for pregnant women, particularly those with low to average risk and those experiencing their first pregnancy.Preeclampsia is a severe condition marked by high blood pressure during pregnancy or the postpartum period, posing a significant threat to maternal health globally. In the U.S., approximately one in 25 pregnancies is affected by preeclampsia, with non-Hispanic Black women facing a 60% greater risk compared to white women.The screening test detects and measures four biomarkers associated with preeclampsia risk: placental growth factor (PIGF) hormone, pregnancy-associated plasma protein-A (PAPP-A), average arterial pressure, and uterine artery pulsatility index (UtAPI). Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp’s chief medical and scientific officer, highlighted the profound impact of early preeclampsia identification on achieving a healthier pregnancy and delivery, noting that many cases are indeed preventable.Notably, Labcorp’s new screening test is classified as a laboratory-developed test (LDT), thus circumventing the need for FDA approval for its administration. Labcorp is actively collaborating with health insurance providers to ensure coverage for this test, which is priced at approximately $240. This development is critical, as preeclampsia usually manifests after 20 weeks of pregnancy.In addition, Labcorp introduced an FDA-cleared blood test in January for the assessment and management of severe preeclampsia during the second and third trimesters, further expanding its portfolio of maternal health solutions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com