Despite reporting an increased loss in the fourth quarter, shares of Lands' End, Inc. (LE) are rising more than 14% on Wednesday morning. The company's loss expanded to $8.62 million or $0.27 per share during the period, compared to $3.30 million or $0.10 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.However, when adjusted for special items, the company's earnings were at $0.25 per share, an improvement from the adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share in the previous year. This beat the analysts' average expectation of earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, according to data polled by Thomson Reuters.Revenue for the company, which operates as a uni-channel retailer, saw a dip, declining to $514.85 million from $529.60 million the previous year.Shares of Lands' End are currently trading up 14.62% to $10.66, an increase over the previous close of $9.30 on the Nasdaq. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $5.98 and $10.81.