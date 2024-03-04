Lantheus Holdings, Inc. recently made public that the FDA has given its approval for a supplemental new drug application for DEFINITY. The purpose of DEFINITY is to enhance ultrasound visuals for children who have less-than-optimal echocardiograms. The FDA’s decision is supported by the data collected from three pediatric clinical trials in which DEFINITY was used.Jean-Claude Provost, the Chief Medical Officer, expressed the company’s pride over this development, stating that it will allow healthcare professionals assisting young patients to take further advantage of DEFINITY.For more health-related updates, please check out rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com