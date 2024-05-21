Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) announced on Tuesday that the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on its lead program, CTI-1601, also known as nomlabofusp. This program is focused on treating patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia.Nomlabofusp is a protein replacement therapy aimed at delivering frataxin to mitochondria.The FDA’s decision followed a review of data from Larimar’s four-week, placebo-controlled Phase 2 dose exploration study.This clearance will allow the company to escalate dosing to 50 mg in their ongoing OLE (open-label extension) study.Interim data from the OLE study are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com