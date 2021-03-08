Latvia Consumer Prices Decline Further

Latvia’s consumer prices declined further in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.5 percent decline in December.

Prices of goods fell 0.7 percent, while that of services increased 0.9 percent.

Prices for housing declined 1.2 percent yearly in February. Prices for clothing and footwear and transport goods fell by 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Prices for miscellaneous and food decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in February.

