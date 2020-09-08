Latvia Consumer Prices Fall In August

Latvia’s consumer prices fell in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.5 percent rise in July.

Prices of goods rose 6.0 percent and that of services increased 15.2 percent.

Prices for transport declined 4.3 percent yearly in August and those of housing fell 4.2 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear, and education fell by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in August.

