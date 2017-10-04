Latvia Industrial Output Growth Strongest Since Jun 2011

Latvia’s industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than six years in August, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.

Industrial production surged a calendar-adjusted 12.1 percent year-over-year in August, well above the 8.8 percent gain in July.

Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the strongest since June 2011, when production had grown 12.9 percent.

Among major sectors, mining and quarrying production alone jumped by 20.4 percent annually in August and manufacturing output grew by 12.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent from July, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

