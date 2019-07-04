Latvia Industrial Production Rises In May

Latvia’s industrial production increased in May, driven by a rise in electricity and gas supply, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year in May.

The growth was driven by a 2.8 percent rise in electricity and gas supply in May and a 1.7 percent increase in manufacturing. Output in mining and quarrying declined 3.3 percent.

Production in both the domestic market and foreign market rose by 0.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent in May.

