Latvia Inflation Slows In May

Latvia’s consumer price inflation slowed in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent from a year ago in May, after a 3.4 percent rise in April. In March, inflation was 2.8 percent.

Housing cost grew by 5.1 percent annually in May and prices increased by 4.6 percent in alcohol and tobacco.

Prices grew 4.7 percent in restaurants and hotels. Recreation and culture, transportation rose by 3.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May.

