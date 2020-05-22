Latvia Jobless Rate Rises In Q1

Latvia’s unemployment rate increased in the three months ended March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.4 percent in the first quarter from 6.0 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the corresponding period of 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased to 72,200 in the March quarter from 57,900 in the December quarter. In the same period last year, the number of unemployed persons totaled 66,900.

The number of unemployed seeking job for less than one month doubled and the number of unemployed seeking job for one to two months increased by 1.5 times as the result of crisis caused by Covid-19, the agency said.

