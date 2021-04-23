Latvia Producer Price Inflation Rise For Third Month

Latvia’s producer prices increased for the third straight month in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.1 percent increase in February.

Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 4.4 percent yearly in March. Prices for mining and quarrying gained 1.4 percent and those of water supply grew 7.8 percent.

Meanwhile, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 2.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 1.4 percent in March.

Domestic market prices rose 0.7 percent monthly in March and foreign market prices increased by 2.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com