Latvia Producer Price Inflation Slows For Fifth Month

Latvia’s producer price inflation slowed for the fifth straight month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.
The producer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 3.8 percent rise in April.
Among the main groups, water supply prices logged a double-digit growth of 10.8 percent annually in May and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices increased 7.9 percent.
Prices of mining and quarrying, and manufacturing rose by 3.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
Both the domestic market and foreign market prices grew 5.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, in May.
On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent in the prior month.
