Latvia Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Latvia’s producer prices fell for the eighth month in a row in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent decrease in April.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 6.7 percent annually in May and prices for manufacturing decreased 1.5 percent.

Prices for water supply and mining and quarrying fell 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell by 0.8 percent in May.

