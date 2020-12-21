Latvia Producer Prices Decline Slows In November

Latvia’s producer prices declined at a softer pace in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.3 percent decrease in October.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 7.0 percent annually in November and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing rose 0.4 percent and those of water supply grew 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.4 percent in November.

Domestic market prices rose 0.4 percent monthly in November and foreign market prices increased by 0.3 percent.

