Latvia Producer Prices Decline Slows In October

Latvia’s producer prices declined at a softer pace in October, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The producer price index fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.1 percent decrease in September.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 8.4 percent annually in October and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing rose 0.1 percent and those of water supply grew 0.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in October.

Domestic market prices fell 0.4 percent monthly in October, while foreign market prices increased by 0.7 percent.

