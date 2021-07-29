Latvia Retail Sales Rise In June

Latvia’s retail sales increased in June, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.

Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 5.9 percent year-over-year in June.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 11.4 percent yearly in June, while those of food products decreased 2.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 9.6 percent.

Turnover of retail sale via mail order houses or via internet grew the most by 18.2 percent and sale in stalls or markets 16.5 percent. Retail sales of information and communication equipment in specialized stores gained 15.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com