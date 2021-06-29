Latvia Retail Sales Rise In May

Latvia’s retail sales increased in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in May.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 4.1 percent yearly in May and those of food products increased 1.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 5.2 percent.

Turnover of retail sales of information and communication equipment in specialized stores gained 2.9 percent and sales of clothing and footwear grew 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in May.

