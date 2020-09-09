Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In July

Latvia’s trade deficit narrowed in July amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 279.9 million in July from EUR 359.7 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 180.1 million.

Exports declined 0.3 percent annually in July and imports decreased 5.9 percent.

The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.

