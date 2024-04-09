The latest data update from Latvia reveals a notable surge in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024. According to the information released on 9th April 2024, the CPI reached 0.9%, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the CPI stood at 0.4%, indicating a significant jump in the cost of living for Latvian consumers within just one month.The comparison provided is based on a Year-over-Year analysis, which emphasizes the change in the CPI for March 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year. This increase suggests a notable rise in prices for goods and services in Latvia, reflecting the ongoing economic dynamics and potential challenges faced by consumers in managing their expenses. With the CPI on the rise, policymakers and economists will closely monitor these developments to assess their impact on the overall economy and the purchasing power of the population. Investors and stakeholders will also keep a watchful eye on future CPI reports to gauge the inflationary pressures within the Latvian market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com