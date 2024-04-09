In a recent update on Latvian economic developments, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Latvia surged to 1.2% in March 2024. This significant increase marks a substantial rise compared to the previous month, when the CPI stood at 0.1% in February 2024.The data, which was updated on April 9, 2024, indicates a notable month-over-month increase in consumer prices in Latvia. This increase highlights a potential uptick in inflationary pressures within the Latvian economy for the specified period.The shift in the Latvian CPI serves as a crucial indicator of the country’s economic landscape, reflecting changes in consumer prices and cost of living. As Latvia continues to navigate economic fluctuations, monitoring indicators like the CPI becomes essential for policymakers, businesses, and individuals alike to make informed decisions in response to evolving market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com