The latest data on Latvia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 has been released, showing a decrease to 0.50%. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of 1.20% in March 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a decrease in the CPI for April compared to the previous month.The updated information on the Latvian CPI was made available on May 10, 2024. The CPI is an important economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. A decrease in the CPI can have various implications for the economy, including potential effects on interest rates, consumer spending, and overall economic growth. Analysts will continue to monitor the CPI data closely to assess its impact on Latvia's economy and inflation trends.