In the latest economic update from Latvia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 has shown a decrease compared to the previous month. The data, updated on 8th March 2024, reveals that the CPI dropped to 0.4% in February from the previous month's 0.9% in January 2024. This marks a change in the inflation rate over the month, indicating a slowdown in price increases.The comparison of the current indicator on a year-over-year basis shows the change in the CPI for February 2024 compared to the same period a year ago. The year-over-year comparison helps to provide insight into the trend of inflation over a longer period. This new development in Latvia's CPI underscores the importance of monitoring economic indicators to assess the country's economic stability and inflationary pressures.