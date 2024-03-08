The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Latvia showed a slight decrease in February 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data released on March 8, 2024, the CPI for February 2024 reached 0.1%, down from 0.8% in January 2024.The CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. In this case, the comparison is made on a month-over-month basis, showing a decrease in the rate of inflation in Latvia from January to February.This slight decrease in the CPI indicates a slowdown in the rate of price increases for consumer goods and services in Latvia, which can have implications for consumer spending and overall economic growth in the country. As Latvia continues to monitor its inflation rate, policymakers and economists will analyze the data to make informed decisions regarding monetary policy and economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com