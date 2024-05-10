In the latest economic update from Latvia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 has been reported at a growth rate of 1.10%. This marks a slight uptick from the previous month’s figure of 0.90% in March 2024. The data, which was released on 10th May 2024, shows a year-over-year comparison, indicating the change in the CPI for April 2024 compared to the same month a year earlier.The increase in the CPI suggests a rise in the overall price level of goods and services consumed by households in Latvia. This uptick could have implications for consumers, businesses, and policymakers as they navigate the economic landscape in the country. The updated CPI figure provides valuable insights into inflation trends and economic stability, offering important information for decision-making and financial planning. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential impact on the Latvian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com