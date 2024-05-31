In a promising turnaround, Latvia’s GDP has edged into positive territory, recording a 0.1% growth in the first quarter of 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the previous quarter, where the GDP had contracted by 0.2%. The latest data, updated on May 31, 2024, demonstrates a year-over-year comparison underscoring the nation’s modest yet hopeful economic recovery.Economic analysts highlight that while the growth is slight, it represents a pivotal shift from the contraction observed in the same period last year. Latvia’s economic performance over the past year has been closely monitored, and this rebound, albeit small, offers a glimmer of optimism for a more robust growth trajectory in the coming quarters.Further analysis is anticipated to delve deeper into the sectors driving this growth and the broader implications for Latvia’s economic policy and investment landscape. As the year progresses, stakeholders will be watching closely to see if this positive trend sustains its momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com