Latvian industrial production took a hit in January 2024, with a significant decline of 2.7% compared to the previous month. This sharp decrease comes after a modest growth of 1.2% in the previous period. The data, which was updated on 07 March 2024, indicates a challenging start to the year for Latvia's industrial sector.The Month-over-Month comparison reveals the contrast between the two consecutive periods, highlighting the negative trend in industrial production. It will be important to monitor future developments in the sector to assess whether this decline is a temporary setback or part of a more sustained slowdown. Economists and policymakers will likely pay close attention to upcoming data releases to gauge the overall health of Latvia's industrial economy.