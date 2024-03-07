According to the latest data released on March 7, 2024, Latvia experienced a sharp decline in its industrial production in January 2024. The current indicator showed a significant drop of 5%, compared to the previous month when the indicator had stopped at -1.2%. This decline marks a worrying trend in the Latvian industrial sector. The comparison period used for this analysis is year-over-year, with the current data reflecting the change from January 2024 to January 2023. Experts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the factors contributing to this downturn and determine potential strategies to revitalize industrial production in Latvia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com