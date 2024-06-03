The Latvian industrial sector faced a significant downturn in April 2024, with production dropping by 7.7%, according to updated data released on June 3, 2024. This marks a stark contrast to the previous month’s figure, which showed a slight growth of 0.7% in March 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals the severity of the decline, as the current indicator suggests a sharp contraction in industrial activity compared to April of the previous year. In contrast, the performance in March had provided a semblance of stability, showing some resilience with minimal growth from the previous year.These figures highlight a concerning trend for the Latvian economy, as the industrial sector’s decline could signal broader economic challenges ahead. Stakeholders and policymakers will likely scrutinize these results closely to understand the underlying causes and develop strategies to mitigate further declines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com