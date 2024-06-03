In a significant downturn, Latvian industrial production fell sharply by -4.9% in April 2024, extending the decline from -0.5% recorded in the previous month of March 2024. The latest data, updated on June 3, 2024, highlights a concerning trend for the Baltic nation’s manufacturing sector.The industrial production decrease of -4.9% marks a substantial month-over-month decline, reflecting broader economic challenges within the country. This drop comes after a relatively moderate decrease of -0.5% in March, underscoring a deepening contraction in industrial output.With industrial production being a critical component of Latvia’s economy, the data paints a grim picture and raises alarms for policy makers and investors alike. Strategies to revitalize industrial growth and address the underlying causes of this downturn are likely to be at the forefront of economic discussions in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com