Latvia’s industrial production showed a positive change in February 2024, with the current indicator reaching -0.3%, an improvement from the previous month’s -5%. The data, updated on 3rd April 2024, indicates a significant upturn in the country’s industrial output. This change is a Year-over-Year comparison, which means the current data for February 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago. The improvement in industrial production figures is a positive sign for the Latvian economy, showing resilience and growth potential despite previous challenges. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall economic trajectory of Latvia in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com