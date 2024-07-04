Latvia’s industrial production exhibited a significant improvement in May 2024, according to data released on July 4, 2024. The latest figures show the industrial production indicator has halted at -0.9%, a considerable rebound from April’s dismal -7.7%.The year-over-year comparison highlights this encouraging trend. In April, the industrial production index reflected a stark 7.7% decrease when compared to April 2023. However, May’s data show only a 0.9% decline from the previous year, demonstrating a substantial recovery within just a month.This progression suggests an overall positive trajectory for Latvia’s industrial sector. Analysts are keenly watching upcoming reports to see if this upward momentum continues and what broader impacts it might have on the nation’s economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com