According to the latest data released by the Latvian authorities, the country’s industrial production witnessed a remarkable turnaround in February 2024. After a decline of 2.7% in January 2024, the industrial production surged by 5.5% in February 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in the manufacturing sector. This positive growth indicates a promising trajectory for Latvia’s industrial output.The comparison on a month-over-month basis reveals the impressive rebound in the industrial production sector, with the current indicator reaching 2.8% in February 2024. This notable increase highlights the resilience and adaptability of Latvia’s industrial sector in the face of economic challenges. The data, updated on 03 April 2024, provides an optimistic outlook for Latvia’s economic growth and development in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com