RIGA, Latvia – In a remarkable turnaround, Latvia's industrial production has shown a significant improvement, surging from a -4.9% decrease in April to a 3.1% increase in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on July 4, 2024. This month-over-month comparison highlights a stark reversal from the previous month's decline.Latvia's April indicator had painted a grim picture with a sharp negative growth of -4.9%, reflecting various challenges in the industrial sector. However, the May figures indicate a robust recovery, suggesting a rebound in manufacturing activities and possibly the effectiveness of economic measures implemented to bolster the industrial landscape.Economists view this recovery as a positive signal for Latvia's overall economic health, emphasizing the resilience and adaptability of its industrial sector. The turnaround could lead to increased investor confidence and a more stable economic forecast for the upcoming months.