According to the latest data released by Latvian authorities, the Producer Price Index (PPI) in Latvia showed a slight improvement in March 2024. The current indicator has stopped at -7.2%, a modest increase from the previous month’s figure of -7.9% in February 2024. This data, updated on 22 April 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, with the current indicator showing the change for March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.While the improvement in the Latvian PPI is a positive sign, indicating a slight slowdown in the rate of price decreases for producers in the country, it still reflects challenging economic conditions. The data suggests that despite the marginal uptick in March, Latvian producers continue to face pricing pressures. Economists will be closely monitoring future PPI releases to assess any sustained trends in the country’s producer prices and their potential impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com