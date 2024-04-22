The latest data on Latvia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for March 2024 shows a positive trend with a decrease of -0.4%, an improvement from the previous month’s indicator of -0.7% in February 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a slight uptick in economic activity within the Latvian manufacturing sector. This update was released on 22nd April 2024, highlighting the latest developments in the country’s industrial output.The Latvian PPI serves as a critical economic indicator, reflecting changes in producer prices for goods manufactured in the country. The recent shift towards a lesser decline in the PPI suggests potential stabilization and growth in Latvia’s industrial production. Investors and analysts will closely monitor future PPI data to assess the overall health and performance of the Latvian economy amidst evolving global market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com