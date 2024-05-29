Latvia’s retail sector faced a significant downturn in April 2024, with sales plummeting by 3.3% compared to the previous month. This stark decline follows a relatively stable March, where retail sales had shown a modest increase of 1.00%.The data, updated on May 29, 2024, highlights a worrisome trend for Latvia’s economy. The April figures contrast sharply with the positive growth observed in March, providing a month-over-month comparison that paints a picture of volatility in consumer spending.Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring the subsequent months to determine whether this drop is an anomaly or indicative of a deeper, more persistent issue within Latvia’s retail landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com