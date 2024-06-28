The Latvian retail sector has shown signs of recovery in May 2024, marking a significant shift from a stark decline in April. According to data updated on 28 June 2024, retail sales have increased by 0.30% in May after experiencing a sharp downturn of -3.30% in the previous month.This month-over-month improvement indicates not only a break from the downward trend but also a positive momentum in the Latvian economy. While April’s figures had raised concerns about consumer spending and economic stability, May’s data offer a much-needed reprieve and suggest that the retail sector might be regaining its footing.Economists and market analysts are closely watching these developments, as sustained retail growth is considered a critical indicator of overall economic health. The positive movement in May could signal a turning point, potentially setting the stage for more robust economic performance in the coming months. Further data and trends will be key to understanding whether this positive shift is a one-time occurrence or the beginning of a more stable growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com