In a surprising turn of events, Latvia's retail sales have plummeted in April 2024, registering a year-over-year decrease of 0.20%. This marks a stark contrast to the 2.80% increase observed in March 2024. The latest data, updated on May 29, 2024, suggests a shift in consumer behavior and spending patterns, raising concerns among economists and market analysts.The year-over-year comparison revealed a significant slowdown from March to April. While March showed robust growth supported by strong consumer confidence and spending, April's downturn has caught many off guard. Market analysts are now closely examining external factors such as inflation, interest rates, and potential shifts in consumer sentiment to understand the reasons behind this decline.As Latvia grapples with this unexpected drop in retail sales, businesses and policymakers are likely to strategize new measures to stimulate the economy. The focus will undoubtedly be on regaining the momentum seen in the earlier part of the year, ensuring that this decline is merely a blip rather than a sign of a more prolonged downturn.